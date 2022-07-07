'Payyoli Express' reaches the Rajya Sabha: Sprinter PT Usha's long journey

India's star sprinter PT Usha, fondly called the 'Payyoli Express', has been nominated by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to the . Remembered for her gazelle-like strides on the track once, Usha will now foray into Indian . Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade have also been nominated alongside her.

Prime Minister took to Twitter to congratulate Usha.





The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the . @PTUshaOfficial pic.twitter.com/uHkXu52Bgc — (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

PT Usha: Queen of track and field

Payyoli Tevaraparampil Usha was known as the Queen of track and field for her unprecedented achievements that served as an inspiration to girls and boys alike. Her international career started with the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The 16-year-old Usha, the youngest Indian sprinter to compete at the Olympics, could not make a mark in the tournament.

Soon enough, in the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, Usha bagged her first international medal, winning a silver in both 100m and the 200m races.

In 1983, Usha bagged a gold medal at the Asian Track and Field Championship in Kuwait in the 400 m race. But the victory became remarkable since Usha had set a new Asian record in the race. The girl from India was now the fastest woman in the continent.

Heartbreak in Los Angeles

1984 remains one of the bitter memories of her otherwise illustrious career. Usha became the first Indian woman to reach the final of an Olympic event when she won the semi-final of the 400m hurdles race. But 1/100th of a second snatched away the bronze medal from her, and she had to return home without a prize.

Bouncing back

After her return from LA in 1985, Usha won five gold medals at the 6th ATF Championship in Jakarta. In 1986, Usha won four gold medals and one silver medal at the Asian Games in Seoul. True to her nickname 'Golden Girl', Usha broke Asian records in all the events she participated in at Seoul.

Usha became a pillar of inspiration when she returned to the track after her marriage in 1991; a feat considered big even after 30 years. At the 1998 Asian Championships, Usha and Rachita Mistry, EB Shyla and Saraswati Saha won a gold medal and set a new record of 44.43 seconds.

In 2000, Usha hung her boots after dominating the track for over two decades. She has been awarded the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award for her achievements. Since her retirement, she has shifted her focus to the Usha School of Athletics situated in Kinalur, near Kozhikode in Kerala. Her school has provided like Tintu Luka, an Asian Games medalist and current record holder in the 800m race.

The first woman sports icon of India will soon set foot in the Indian Parliament, bringing to the house the same grace and charisma, she is known for.