PDP youth prez detained after bail, request Lt Guv to intervene: Mufti

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that her party's youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para has been detained after granted bail by an NIA court.
Mufti also requested Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene.
"Despite NIA Court granting bail to @parawahid after thorough court proceedings, he has now been detained by CIK in Jammu. Under what law and for what crime has he been arrested? This is brazen contempt of court. Request @manojsinha ji to intervene so that justice is served," Mufti said in a tweet.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in November last year had arrested Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para in connection with suspended J-K Police DSP Davinder Singh terror case.
Lat year Davinder Singh was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. Delhi Police had filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths were being trained for carrying out terror activities.
Para was arrested in this regard after two days of questioning.
