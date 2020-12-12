AAP seeks CBI probe in MCD 'corruption', to protest at residence of Shah, LG

-
The AAP Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into an alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-led North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations, and vowed to protest outside the residences of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal from Sunday until a probe is ordered.
The city's ruling party announced that its MLAs -- Raghav Chadha, Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep, Rituraj Govind -- will protest outside the house of the Home Minister, while Atishi will lead a party agitation outside the LG House.
Atishi will be joined by party colleagues and the Leaders of Opposition in Delhi's three municipal houses -- Vikas Goel (North DMC), Manoj Tyagi (East DMC) and Prem Chauhan (West DMC).
Addressing a press conference, Atishi, also an AAP spokesperson, demanded stringent action in the case, saying that the unpaid doctors, medical staff, nurses, teachers and other COVID-19 warriors would have been paid their salaries with these Rs 2,500 crore.
"The way the Delhi Police allowed BJP councilors to sit outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, I am sure they will allow us to sit outside the LG's and the Home Minister's residences at 11 AM tomorrow, and also provide us full protection," Atishi said.
Detailing the alleged corruption, she claimed that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation waived off Rs 2,500 crore rupees owed to it by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation for its office at Civic Centre in the NDMC area.
"If you check the accounts of South MCD for the past many years, they clearly state that Rs. 2,500 crore was the payable rent for the SDMC office at Civic Center (under North DMC). But in this year's budget, the rent payable is shown as 0," she claimed.
"The question that now arises is where these Rs 2,500 crores are? Where has this money been appropriated? Which North MCD BJP leader and South MCD BJP leader received the money to turn these Rs. 2,500 crores into 0," she said.
"These Rs 2,500 crores which were to come to the North MCD have reduced to a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this loss, this corruption? To investigate the matter, Delhi's Minister of Urban Development Satyendar Jain issued an order to enquire about this loss to the public exchequer," she said.
"Our MLAs and councillors will protest in front of the LG's and the Home Minister's residences until they issue orders for a CBI inquiry into the matter," she added.
