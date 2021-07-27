Peddi Reddy resigns from BJP, 2nd senior leader to quit after Eetela entry

-
In another shock to the Telangana unit of BJP, former Minister E Peddi Reddy has resigned from the party ahead of the Huzurabad by-poll.
After tendering his resignation, Reddy said he will join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party.
Notably, Reddy is the second senior BJP leader to quit the party within a span of few days. Earlier, another former Minister and senior leader Motukupalli Narsimhulu had resigned from the party.
Both leaders, before quitting had openly expressed their resentment against the entry of former TRS leader Eetela Rajender into BJP.
Speaking to ANI, Peddi Reddy said, "It is my personal decision. I'm joining the ruling TRS party for better development of my constituency."
"I have got the invitation from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to join TRS and I have honoured it. I will be officially joining the TRS soon," he added.
Peddi Reddy has sent his resignation letter to Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay.
