BJP likely to send Pradhan, Arun Singh as central observers to Karnataka

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to send union minister and party general secretary Arun Singh as central observers to

Sources said the two senior leaders will interact with state legislators and senior party leadership for finalising the new chief minister of

The move comes in the wake of BS Yediyurappa tendering his resignation as Chief Minister earlier in the day.

Meetings also took place in the parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad held a meeting. Later left the meeting with Amit Shah. Sources said the discussion took place on Karnataka.

Arun Singh and are likely to hold wide consultations in Karnataka and brief the central party leadership before the name of the new chief minister is finalized.

The central observers are also likely to interact with Yediyurappa who has strong clout in the state. The party leadership is keen to go get Yediyurappa's full support for his successor. Yediyurappa was the first chief minister of in India.

The majority of Lingayat seers had thrown their weight behind Yeddiyurappa which led to the delay in the change of Chief Minister in the state.

The state is scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)