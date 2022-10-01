JUST IN
Kapil Patil mocks Congress presidential polls for twists and turns
BJP heading for big win with 5 seats so far in Haridwar panchayat polls
Met Sonia Gandhi, discussed events in Rajasthan in detail: Sachin Pilot
SP on path of losing its 4th election in a row: UP BJP Chief Chaudhary
BJP may perform better in Haridwar panchayat polls; results likely today
It has been proved only SP can defeat BJP in Utar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav
Himachal Pradesh Congress' working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
Ghulam Nabi Azad announces 'Democratic Azad Party' ahead of J-K polls
Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to unveil new political party in a press meet today
Amit Shah to address public rallies during J-K visit from Sept 30 to Oct 2
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Congress appoints Brijlal Khabri as UP unit chief, names six regional heads
Business Standard

People already getting 5Gs of garibi, ghotala, ghapla' under BJP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP after PM Modi launched the 5G telephony services

Topics
Akhilesh Yadav | Narendra Modi | 5G service in India

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services, saying people were already experiencing 5G's of garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghapla (swindle), ghalmel (adulteration) and gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)' under the saffron party rule.

Modi on Saturday launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it marks the beginning of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "People are already getting 5G under the BJP rule: G = garibi (poverty), G = ghotala (scam), G = ghapla (swindle), G = ghalmel (adulteration) and G = gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)."

The prime minister launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Modi said his government's vision for 'Digital India' was founded on four pillars -- the cost of devices, digital connectivity, data cost and digital-first approach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 18:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU