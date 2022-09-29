Met Sonia Gandhi, discussed events in Rajasthan in detail: Sachin Pilot

Former deputy chief minister on Thursday night met president and said he discussed the events in the state in detail and expressed his sentiments on the situation.

Pilot spent around an hour at Gandhi's residence and also conveyed his feedback to her.

"I met president and we discussed the events in in detail," Pilot said after meeting the chief.

Pilot met hours after his bete noire Ashok Gehlot met in the afternoon, after which the chief minister announced that he will opt out of the Congress president's race.

"I have conveyed my sentiments, given my feedback to Sonia Gandhi. Our priority is to win 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan for which we will have to work together," Pilot said after the meeting.

"Whatever positive decisions have to be taken with respect to Rajasthan, Congress president will take," Pilot said when asked on the action to be taken by the party after the events in Rajasthan.



Whatever decision has to be made in the context of Rajasthan, will be taken by her...I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again make a Congress Govt through our hard work: after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Vc7EW5XJrj — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

