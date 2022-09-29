JUST IN
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Tamil Nadu after last phase in Kerala
Business Standard

SP on path of losing its 4th election in a row: UP BJP Chief Chaudhary

As Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mounted a blistering attack on the Yogi government, the BJP hit back saying that the SP would get decimated for the fourth time again in the elections

Topics
Samajwadi Party | BJP | Uttar Pradesh

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Adityanath is BJP's Gorakhpur candidate; Ex-CM may contest from Azamgarh

Even as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mounted a blistering attack on the Yogi government, accusing it of misusing the government machinery in recent Assembly elections, the BJP hit back saying that the SP would get decimated for the fourth time again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary said, "The SP is not able to find anyone else to head the party. It is the biggest example of nepotism."

It is noteworthy that Naresh Uttam Patel was re-elected as state president on Wednesday and Akhilesh is set to be re-elected as the national president on Thursday during the party's two-day convention.

"The SP convention is based on the foundation of lies and hoax. The allegations levelled by its leaders will not have any impact on the people in the next election. The SP has become a brand ambassador of corruption, anarchy and communal appeasement," said Chaudhary.

He said that the people have witnessed four regimes of the SP government and they lacked security in their own governments. He accused the Samajwadi Party of patronising miscreants, mafias and rioters.

"Today when the state government is acting against criminals, the SP chief is feeling the pain," he said and lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for changing the image of Uttar Pradesh significantly.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 11:31 IST

`
