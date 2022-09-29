SP on path of losing its 4th election in a row: UP BJP Chief Chaudhary

Even as president Akhilesh Yadav mounted a blistering attack on the Yogi government, accusing it of misusing the government machinery in recent Assembly elections, the hit back saying that the SP would get decimated for the fourth time again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

state president Bhupendra Chaudhary said, "The SP is not able to find anyone else to head the party. It is the biggest example of nepotism."

It is noteworthy that Naresh Uttam Patel was re-elected as state president on Wednesday and Akhilesh is set to be re-elected as the national president on Thursday during the party's two-day convention.

"The SP convention is based on the foundation of lies and hoax. The allegations levelled by its leaders will not have any impact on the people in the next election. The SP has become a brand ambassador of corruption, anarchy and communal appeasement," said Chaudhary.

He said that the people have witnessed four regimes of the SP government and they lacked security in their own governments. He accused the of patronising miscreants, mafias and rioters.

"Today when the state government is acting against criminals, the SP chief is feeling the pain," he said and lauded the Yogi Adityanath government for changing the image of significantly.

