People of MP will make Kamal Nath apologise on November 3: Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that people of the state would make former chief minister Kamal Nath apologise for his comments on a woman leader, on November 3 when the Madhya Pradesh bypolls are set to be held.
"The person (Nath) has used bad words against a woman (a BJP leader), especially the one belonging to Scheduled Caste. The Election Commission (EC) had first asked for an explanation and action had also been taken against him. Now he is saying that other parties are losing," Scindia said.
"I am surprised at Kamal Nath's behaviour. Despite the EC action and former Congress president asking him to apologise for his comments, he refuses to do so. The public will make him say sorry on November 3 and give him a befitting reply," the BJP leader added.
Recently, Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item" during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy.
Voting on 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.
By-elections are due on the 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.
In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs, led by Scindia, resigned from the state Assembly, paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.
