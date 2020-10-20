Shivraj launches attack on Kamal Nath after clarification over item remark

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Kamal Nath after a clarification was issued by him over his 'item' remark.
The MP CM was attending an election rally on Monday where he issued the remarks on the Congress leader.
"What happened to you former CM Kamal Nath. You are 74-yr-old and I can't repeat what you said about BJP's Imarti Devi...When we objected, he shamelessly called everyone an item including himself...If anyone willl call their mother and sister 'item', will you tolerate it?" Chouhan said.
Earlier, Kamal Nath had written to Chouhan stating he had not said anything disrespectful against BJP candidate, Imarti Devi, claiming that the word could be used in many different contexts.
Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the Congress leader Kamal Nath's "item remark" at an election rally made against BJP leader Imarti Devi.
This came after the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the 'derogatory remarks' made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on a woman minister.
In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.
"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.
The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.
