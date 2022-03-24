PM Modi does not care about people, Covid patients: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief hit out at Prime Minister on Thursday, alleging that he does not care about people, workers or COVID-19 patients.

He cited news reports that claimed that India saw an increased number of suicides due to an economic upheaval over the last two years and that Covid patients did not receive free treatment under the government's "much-hyped" Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Were Covid victims treated for free? No. Did the poor and workers get minimum income? No. Were small industries saved from sinking? No. The PM does not CARE!" Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

He tagged reports that read: "The pandemic's hidden cost: Suicides among Indians who lost jobs and income" and "much-hyped health insurance scheme failed to cover hospital bills", claiming that less than 12 per cent of the hospitalised Covid patients were treated for free under Ayushman Bharat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)