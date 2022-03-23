CM Arvind Kejriwal admits 'mistake' in Delhi govt ad on freedom fighters

-
ALSO READ
Govt sanctions Rs 3,274 cr for freedom fighters pension scheme till 2026
AAP chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has anti-nation mindset: Delhi BJP
Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya
Arvind Kejriwal to flag-off 100 AC CNG buses in Delhi on Friday
-
The BJP on Wednesday pointed out that there was only Bhagat Singh's picture displayed in the Delhi government's advertisements in newspapers on Shaheedi Diwas and urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that martyrs should "not be divided".
The chief minister said that it was indeed a mistake and assured that it will not be repeated after Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the matter during his address to pay homage to martyrs on the first day of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly.
Only Shaheed Bhagat Singh's photo is there in advertisements issued by the Delhi government in newspapers. It doesn't have pictures and names of martyrs Sukhdev and Rajguru. Martyrs of the country should not be divided, Bidhuri said in House.
The BJP leader urged the chief minister to rectify the mistake and requested him to install a statue of martyr Ashfaqulla Khan near the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the Delhi Assembly premises.
While paying tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day, Kejriwal said, I agree with the Leader of Opposition that we don't have to divide martyrs. It was indeed a mistake in today's advertisement. I accept that mistake and ensure that this will not be repeated.
Kejriwal also said that despite 75 years of Independence, the dreams of Bhagat Singh remain unfulfilled.
No government of any party did anything for the common man. They only indulged in dirty politics. I am happy that the AAP government is honestly working for the common people.
"AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi have decided to install photos of only Dr Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh instead of political leaders, Kejriwal said in the House.
He also appealed the BJP to install photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in its offices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU