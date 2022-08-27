PM Modi holds meeting with Gujarat CM Patel, others on arrival in Ahmedabad

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP chief CR Paatil and senior government officials at a facility near Ahmedabad airport soon after landing here on a two-day Gujarat visit.
Others present at the meeting included ministers Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma as well as K Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to the CM, sources said.
After the PM landed here, he was welcomed by Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Patel, state BJP president CR Paatil, ministers Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma and others at Ahmedabad airport. State Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, Kailasanathan, Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia and senior officers were also present.
The prime minister later joined the 'Khadi Utsav' event organised at Sabarmati Riverfront. He also inaugurated 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad and the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board.
