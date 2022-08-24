Trying to get speedy presidential assent for Shakti Bill, says Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday said the state government will make all efforts to get the presidential assent speedily for the Shakti Bill that provides for stringent punishment for crimes against women.

Replying to a debate in the Legislative Council, he said the state government had sent the Shakti Criminal Laws ( Amendment) Bill, 2020, to the President for assent earlier this year.

The bill, inspired by the Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh and other similar laws, was passed by the state legislature in December 2021.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs asked for some information pertaining to the bill and the state Director General of Police will soon submit a report, Fadnavis said.

While enacting special laws, some central laws are changed, hence such legislations are sent to eight central departments and scrutinized by the Law and Justice department to check whether they conform with Supreme Court and High Courts judgements, he said.

I will go to Delhi and follow it up. An officer will be designated to ensure compliance of (the requirements of) all eight departments and the work related to presidential assent, said Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister.

Other states which passed similar laws too took time to get the presidential assent, the deputy CM said.

The bill prescribes death penalty for certain offences against women and children such as rape. It also provides for enhanced punishment for offences such as throwing acid.

The bill also contemplates time-bound investigation, trial and disposal of appeals in certain cases.

