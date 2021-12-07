PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, fertiliser plant in UP's Gorakhpur

-
ALSO READ
Statsguru: Four charts explain how gender-equal are India's elections
Berth secured: Wealthy candidates get to be ministers after state elections
Assembly elections: BJP takes stock of state of affairs after setbacks
India gears up for robot campaigners in 2022 Assembly elections
Women's participation in elections has exceeded that of men: CEC Chandra
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.
The other projects he inaugurated is a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.
The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).
The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, officials said.
Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added.
The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.
The inauguration of the three big projects comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU