Winter Session: RS adjourned till 2 pm amid protests over suspension of MPs

was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid demand by members for the revocation of suspension of the 12 Members of Parliament.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

Since after their suspension, all the 12 MPs regularly visit the Parliament and keep sitting outside Mahatma Gandhi Statue.

On November 29, the members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

