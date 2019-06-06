PM Modi rejigs 8 cabinet committees, Amit Shah the de-facto No. 2 in all

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reconstituted eight Cabinet committees, with Home Minister Amit Shah being the only member of the Cabinet to be a member of each of these panels.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a member of seven of the committees, barring the appointments committee, and replaces her mentor and predecessor Arun Jaitley.

Under the Government of India’s transaction of business rules, 1961, the PM reconstituted the committees on Wednesday. The details of the reconstituted committees were made public on Thursday. The eight committees are on appointments, accommodation, economic affairs, parliamentary affairs, political affairs, security, investment and employment, and growth.

Shah heads two of the panels — the committees on accommodation and parliamentary affairs. The PM is not a member of either of these committees.

In the previous government, Rajnath Singh, who was then the home minister, headed the Cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs. He was then a member of six committees. Singh is the defence minister in the current government. He is number two in the council of ministers, as he was in the previous government. However, he is a member of only two committees — economic affairs and security. Interestingly, Singh is not even a member of the committee on political affairs.

Shah is number three in the order of precedence of the council of ministers but his presence in all the committees, including the two he heads, indicates that he is the de-facto number two in the government, sources said.

Of the eight, the Modi government has modified two committees. The committee on investment is now the committee on investment and growth. The committee on skill development is now the committee on employment and skill development.



