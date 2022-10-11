PM Narendra Modi hails Guru Ramdas for his contribution to Sikh history

Prime Minister on Tuesday hailed Guru Ram Das on the occasion of his 'Parkash Purab', and said he made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion.

Guru Ram Das was the fourth of the ten Gurus in Sikhism.

"I bow to Sri Guru Ram Das Ji on the auspicious occasion of his Parkash Purab. He has made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion," Modi said in a tweet.

Guru Ram Das was also an outstanding poet and his works reflected a pure spirit of devotion, he said.

