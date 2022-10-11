JUST IN
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in primary teachers' recruitment scam
ED raids 12 locations in Chhatisgarh in disproportionate assets case
Safai prepares with helipads, water proof pandals to bid adieu to Mulayam
PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today
PM Modi launches veiled attack on Jawaharlal Nehru over Kashmir issue
Kharge promises 'collective decisions' if he becomes Congress President
When Mulayam and Pawar dashed Sonia Gandhi's prime ministerial hopes
Mulayam Singh Yadav (1939-2022): The Samajwadi who held sway over UP
Samajwadi Party founder, former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82
Valmiki community lagging behind, has to come forward, says Mohan Bhagwat
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in primary teachers' recruitment scam
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi hails Guru Ramdas for his contribution to Sikh history

PM Modi on Tuesday hailed Guru Ram Das on the occasion of his 'Parkash Purab', and said he made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion.

Topics
Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Guru Ram Das on the occasion of his 'Parkash Purab', and said he made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion.

Guru Ram Das was the fourth of the ten Gurus in Sikhism.

"I bow to Sri Guru Ram Das Ji on the auspicious occasion of his Parkash Purab. He has made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion," Modi said in a tweet.

Guru Ram Das was also an outstanding poet and his works reflected a pure spirit of devotion, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU