PM organises these publicity stunts to cover up failures: Derek O'Brien

TMC leader Derek O'Brien described the "Rozgar Mela" launched by Prime Minister on Saturday as a publicity stunt and accused the government of having failed to deliver on its promises of providing employment.

"Jumla Raja Prime Minister Modi had promised 16 crore jobs to the youth and failed to deliver. Data given by the Modi government inside Parliament shows that 22 crore people applied for government jobs since 2014, and only seven lakh got jobs," O'Brien, the leader of the TMC in Rajya Sabha, said in a statement.

Modi launched the "Rozgar Mela" on Saturday to recruit 10 lakh people and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition's constant criticism of it on the issue of .

As part of the recruitment drive, more than 50 Union ministers handed over appointment letters to thousands of youngsters at different locations across the country.

The TMC MP said, "While there has been a 45 per cent decrease in employment in the country, the figure for employment in West Bengal has risen by 40 per cent. Young people want jobs and Modi has failed badly. All he continues to do to cover up his failures is organise these publicity stunts."



The TMC is in power in West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)