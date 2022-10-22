JUST IN
'RSS raising religious conversion issues to divert attention from failures'
Kharge's presidency of Congress in Modi era is a poisoned chalice
BJP lost many Assembly polls but formed govts by purchasing MLAs: Yechury
BJP, RSS have spread hatred and violence everywhere: Rahul Gandhi
Prashant Kishor slams PM over price rise, lack of industrial development
He talks 'rubbish': Nitish on PK's claim that he may ditch Mahagathbandhan
PM Modi accuses previous governments of neglecting centres of faith
Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah to address concluding session of Interpol general assembly today
Security situation improved in north east, J-K areas in last 8 yrs: Shah
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
On Diwali-eve, 800 Maharashtra youth get job letters; MVA slams BJP govt
Business Standard

PM organises these publicity stunts to cover up failures: Derek O'Brien

TMC leader Derek O'Brien described the "Rozgar Mela" launched by Prime Minister Modi as a publicity stunt and accused the government of having failed to deliver on its promises of providing employment

Topics
Narendra Modi | Derek O’Brien | unemployment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Derek O’Brien
File photo of Derek O’Brien

TMC leader Derek O'Brien described the "Rozgar Mela" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as a publicity stunt and accused the government of having failed to deliver on its promises of providing employment.

"Jumla Raja Prime Minister Modi had promised 16 crore jobs to the youth and failed to deliver. Data given by the Modi government inside Parliament shows that 22 crore people applied for government jobs since 2014, and only seven lakh got jobs," O'Brien, the leader of the TMC in Rajya Sabha, said in a statement.

Modi launched the "Rozgar Mela" on Saturday to recruit 10 lakh people and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition's constant criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.

As part of the recruitment drive, more than 50 Union ministers handed over appointment letters to thousands of youngsters at different locations across the country.

The TMC MP said, "While there has been a 45 per cent decrease in employment in the country, the figure for employment in West Bengal has risen by 40 per cent. Young people want jobs and Modi has failed badly. All he continues to do to cover up his failures is organise these publicity stunts."

The TMC is in power in West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 21:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU