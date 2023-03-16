PM plans to slap false cases against Sisodia, keep him in custody: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Thursday alleged that Prime Minister plans to "slap several false cases" against leader to keep him in jail for a long time.

His comments came after the CBI registered an FIR against Sisodia and others in connection with the Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which has been accused of doing political snooping.

"PM's plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!" Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The dispensation had proposed setting up the Feedback Unit in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of Capital Territory of (GNCTD) and also to do "trap cases", the CBI said.

The unit started functioning in 2016 with a provision of Rs 1 crore for secret service expenditure, it said.

