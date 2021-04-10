PM should discuss developmental schemes with Kejriwal, says Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister is the only leader with a vision for development, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discuss with him schemes to improve the lives of common people, Deputy Chief Minister said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia claimed that all political parties were promising to follow the "Kejriwal model" of governance in states where elections are being held.

"Kejriwal is the only leader who has a vision for the country. He understands the problems faced by common people and their needs and the way for He has the capability of taking the country in the right direction. Other parties are following his policies. What he promises, he does," Sisodia said.

"I hope the prime minister will take opinions from Kejriwal. Every 15 days, should be called for 'chai' (tea) to discuss what model can be followed for the country's and which schemes can be implemented for the betterment of the people," he added.

The deputy chief minister claimed that Delhi has become a laboratory for developing various policies of

"Whether it is giving 200 units free electricity or free bus rides for women, all political parties are promising these schemes in other states where elections are being held," he added.

