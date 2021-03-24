Tejashwi tears into Nitish, threatens Assembly boycott for 5 years

-
Leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said he will boycott the assembly for the next five years if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not apologise publicly for the barbaric acts committed by the Patna police on his directions.
"He should be ashamed of the inhuman actions of the Patna police who not only thrashed opposition leaders but also removed sarees of women legislators and molested them," alleged Yadav. "The CM should be called Nirlajja (shameless) Kumar. He was the architect of Tuesday's incident," Yadav further alleged, wearing a black arm-band.
"The CM should identify the perpetrator police personnel and sack them immediately for abusing and assaulting male and female leaders of opposition parties. With this, they've killed democracy. Such an incident is unprecedented in the history of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha," Yadav said.
Reacting to the police amendment bill, Yadav said: "After this bill, the police will have unbridled powers and we have witnessed one such example of it yesterday in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. I want to inform the authorities that my name is Tejashwi Yadav and I am ready to discuss each and every point of the Police Amendment Bill."
Earlier in the day, Jagadanand Singh, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president said that it was a conspiracy by CM Nitish Kumar to abuse and assault opposition leaders through the police.
"There was no fault of opposition leaders. They sat in protest outside the chamber of the speaker in a peaceful manner. The role of speaker was biased. He did not give us opportunities to discuss this bill. The CM conspired against us. On his direction, police personnel misbehaved with women legislators and assaulted male legislators," alleged Singh.
"The RJD will continue to protest against every anti-people legislation passed by this government," Singh added.
