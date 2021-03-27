Yogi govt trying to tilt panchayat polls in BJP's favour: Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Adityanath got Uttar Pradesh CM's post by chance, says Akhilesh Yadav
Post-demonetisation, corruption increased: Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Farmers pride of country, BJP should stop insulting them: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party plans Republic Day programme with farmers across UP
PM Narendra Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of planning to make administrative interference into the upcoming panchayat elections on the pretext of the Covid spread to tilt its result in the favour of the ruling BJP.
Yadav made the allegation while addressing a public meeting after unveiling the statue of the party's late veteran Beni Prasad Verma.
"I have heard that on the pretext of Covid-19, the Uttar Pradesh government wants to influence the panchayat elections in the state, he said.
When there was no election, there was no pandemic. And now, since there is the election here, the government on the pretext of the pandemic is snatching our rights," he added.
"There are the assembly elections in West Bengal but there is no Covid-19 there. But there has to be some administrative interference into the panchayat elections here and so there is a pandemic here, he said.
The SP chief claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has grown weary of seeing red colour in the state because he knows the people in red caps, a reference to party workers donning them, are going to form the next government in the state.
Yadav also accused the state government of taking several wrong decisions and adding to the trouble of the people.
The country's democracy and Constitution are in danger, the former chief minister claimed.
Yadav hurled the allegations a day after the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission issued the notification for the three-tier panchayat polls in the state to be held in four phases.
Polling for all the gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats will be held on April 15, 19, 26 and 29 and the counting of votes will be taken up from 8 am on May 2, the notification issued here by State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had said on Friday.
According to the notification, there will be a general election for the posts of pradhans and members of all gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats.
The commission has made it clear that polling will not be held in the constituencies affected by a stay order issued by a court and where the local body has more than six months of its tenure left.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU