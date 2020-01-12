PM-UDAY, Modi and whistle stops: BJP's experiments to win Delhi polls

A few months before the general election in 2019, millions of small and marginal farmers across India got Rs2,000 in their bank accounts under a scheme called PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi).

This came with a promise that another Rs4,000 was on its way to all categories of farmers if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was voted back to power. So when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge crowd at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on December 22 to hard-sell his government’s mass legalisation of 1,731 illegal residential colonies in Delhi, the BJP would have been ...