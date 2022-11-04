JUST IN
Nitish Kumar slams Centre for not according special status to Bihar
Archana blackmailing case: BJP to gherao Odisha CM Patnaik's house today
Nitish may not canvass for Bihar bypolls, Tejashwi to hit campaign trail
'Partha's case different from that of Anubrata; cash seizure embarrassing'
Nitish Kumar in touch with BJP, may join hands again: Prashant Kishor
Make Ganguly Bengal's brand ambassador replacing SRK: Suvendu to Mamata
Nitish slams Amit Shah, says 'he has no knowledge of our country's history'
Bengal police grill Adhikari's brother over 'irregularities' in civic body
JP Nadda kickstarts two-day visit to Odisha at Jagannatha Temple in Puri
J P Nadda to address panchayat level party workers of Odisha on Sep 29
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
Cong leaders' switch to BJP indicates party will win in next polls: Bommai
Business Standard

Nitish Kumar slams Centre for not according special status to Bihar

"Whenever we talk about special status, the Centre becomes silent," he said.

Topics
Nitish Kumar | central government | Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not according special status to the state.

"It is a deliberate attempt by the Central government to not help the backward states of the country. We have a long-standing demand for special status for Bihar, but the Centre is not fulfilling it. When we came to power, we put the state on the development path as per our capacity.

"If the Centre accords special status to Bihar, the development works would take place in Bihar with double the speed," Kumar said during an event organised by the minority welfare department to distribute appointment letters to Urdu translators.

"Whenever we talk about special status, the Centre becomes silent," he added.

The Chief Minister also accused the Centre of creating communal tension in the country.

"No one trusts the Central government any more. The BJP workers are only causing communal disturbance in the society. But they will not succeed in Bihar till the time I am the Chief Minister," Kumar said.

--IANS

ajk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nitish Kumar

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU