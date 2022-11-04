Nitish Kumar slams Centre for not according special status to Bihar

-
ALSO READ
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
BJP can be reduced to 50 seats in 2024 polls: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
RJD asks Nitish Kumar to demand special status of state from PM Modi
Spl status to backward states if non-BJP alliance comes to power: Nitish
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not according special status to the state.
"It is a deliberate attempt by the Central government to not help the backward states of the country. We have a long-standing demand for special status for Bihar, but the Centre is not fulfilling it. When we came to power, we put the state on the development path as per our capacity.
"If the Centre accords special status to Bihar, the development works would take place in Bihar with double the speed," Kumar said during an event organised by the minority welfare department to distribute appointment letters to Urdu translators.
"Whenever we talk about special status, the Centre becomes silent," he added.
The Chief Minister also accused the Centre of creating communal tension in the country.
"No one trusts the Central government any more. The BJP workers are only causing communal disturbance in the society. But they will not succeed in Bihar till the time I am the Chief Minister," Kumar said.
--IANS
ajk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU