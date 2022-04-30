Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul 'fake astrologer' over his coal-crisis comment

-
ALSO READ
Ensure 18 days' coal stock with thermal power plants: Pralhad Joshi to CIL
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
Pralhad Joshi urges CIL to achieve production targets for FY22, FY23
No shortage of coal in the country, says minister Pralhad Joshi
India to face more power cuts due to coal shortage, soaring demand
-
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remark on India's coal crisis and said that he has become a "fake astrologer" these days.
"Rahul Gandhi has become a fake astrologer these days. Instead of telling what is going to happen due to the shortage of coal in the country, he should tell the country how big a coal scam happened during his government and how much loss the country incurred due to this fraud," the minister said in a Facebook post.
His remarks came after the Wayanad MP yesterday said that the Modi government should stop running the "bulldozer of hatred" and run power plants instead.
"On April 20, 2022, I told the Modi government to stop running the bulldozer of hatred and start power plants in the country. Today, the coal and electricity crisis has created havoc in the entire country," Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post.
He further said, "I am saying again - This crisis will destroy small industries, due to which unemployment will increase further. Small children cannot stand this scorching heat. The lives of patients admitted to hospitals are at stake. There will be financial loss by stopping rail and metro services."
Refuting his allegations about the BJP-led Central government, Joshi said that the Centre is continuously taking many steps to increase coal production in the country, citing India's coal production has increased to 777 MT and offtake of 818 MT in the financial year 2021-22.
"The country's coal production was just 566 MT in the FY 2013-14, while it has increased to 777 MT and offtake 818 MT in the FY 2021-22 under the Modi-government. But Rahul Gandhi does not understand these figures because he is a fool. If he is so fond of making predictions, then he should at least once tell the future of his own party!" Joshi further said.
Several states of India have been reeling from power outages due to the coal crisis in the country. Coal India Limited has reported an increase of 27.2 per cent in its output in April 2022, as compared to the year-ago period, the Ministry of Coal on Friday.
The Coal ministry further informed that the CIL has a coal stock of 56.7 MT at present, while the stock at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is at 4.3 MT, and the captive coal blocks have about 2.3 MT of stock.
The demand for power has risen in April due to heatwave and people in different parts of the country are facing power cuts. The problem has been accentuated by a steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some power plants not operating to their full capacity.
Amid reports of a dip in coal stocks with thermal plants, Joshi has said that the country's thermal plants hold about 22 million tonnes of coal which is enough for 10 days and replenishment will be done continuously.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU