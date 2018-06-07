At RSS founder's birthplace, Pranab calls him 'great son of Mother India'

Former and Congress veteran visited on Thursday the birthplace of the RSS founding Sarsanghachalak, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, ahead of his much-anticipated speech at the in

Mukherjee was welcomed by the RSS chief, Mohan TV news channels beamed visuals of Mukherjee visiting Hedgewar's birthplace. News agency ANI tweeted a photograph showing Mukherjee's message in the visitors' book that called Hedgewar "a great son of Mother India".

'Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India': Former Dr. Pranab Mukherjee's message in the visitor's book at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in pic.twitter.com/ax76NCzJMa — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

Congress leader Anand Sharma said Mukherjee’s visit “anguished millions of Congress workers and all those who believed in pluralism, diversity and the foundational values of the Indian Republic”.

In the build-up to the event, several Congress leaders questioned Mukherjee’s decision to attend a programme organised by the right-wing, nationalistic RSS, which they consider ideologically opposite. The Congress tweeted what it called a "primer" on what the RSS stood for. Today is a very fitting day to bring you all a primer on what the RSS really stands for. pic.twitter.com/m1oQ15nkDJ — Congress (@INCIndia) June 7, 2018 Mukherjee, who reached Nagpur Wednesday evening, has been invited by the RSS to address its Shiksha Varg. Mukherjee, who reached Nagpur Wednesday evening, has been invited by the RSS to address its Shiksha Varg. According to sources, his visit to pay tributes to Hedgewar was not part of the itinerary and an impromptu decision was taken by the former

At the RSS headquarters, Mukherjee was to senior Sangh functionaries and attended a parade by Sangh workers, who completed training at the camp.

It is an annual training camp, meant for swayamsevaks in their third year in the organisation. The RSS holds training camps for first, second and third-year swayamsewaks.