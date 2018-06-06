Kumaraswamy's Karnataka Cabinet expansion: 12 Cong MLAs to take oath today

Over 12 MLAs in Karnataka are likely to take oath as ministers in the first expansion of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's Cabinet, after the grand old party finalised the list in a meeting between and its senior state leaders.

According to sources, while over 12 legislators will be of the Congress, around nine MLAs of the JD-S are likely to take oath on Wednesday, a fortnight after was sworn in as chief minister.

As per the power-sharing arrangement, the would have a total of 22 ministers while the JD-S will have 12, including the chief minister.

Sources said Gandhi held long deliberations with former chief minister Siddharamaiah, deputy chief minister and senior party leaders and Dinesh Gundu Rao, along with general secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs

Though there was no official word from the Congress, Gandhi is learnt to have given his nod to the list of around 12 ministers which includes Shivakumar who is likely to get an important portfolio.

Gandhi met the Karnataka leaders for over an hour and gave final shape to the list of ministers while according equitable representation to all sections and regions.

Sources said some portfolios may remain vacant on both sides to douse any discord in the two parties.

The lone legislator in Karnataka, N Mahesh, will be a part of the cabinet expansion and will be given a key portfolio.

JD-S secretary general Danish Ali told PTI, "We will give due importance to our pre-poll ally, the by giving its lone MLA a ministerial berth."



He also disclosed that supremo Mayawati has deputed its senior leader Satish Chandra Misra to attend the cabinet expansion function on Wednesday. This is the first time that the BSP will be a part of the government outside of Uttar Pradesh.

Danish Ali was the key pointsman in negotiating an alliance with both the BSP and then the