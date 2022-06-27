Presidential polls: 56 candidates filed nominations so far, say officials

-
A total of 56 candidates, including NDA's Droupadi Murmu and opposition's Yashwant Sinha, have filed their nominations for the upcoming presidential election till Monday evening, a data available with Rajya Sabha Secretariat confirmed.
Besides Murmu and Sinha, those who have filed their nomination included the Limca Book of World Record holder K Padmarajan. He has been the most unsuccessful contestant as he had never been able to register a victory in any of the 231 elections that he ever contested in.
Another contestant to lock horns in the tight race for the next President of India is Ram Kumar Shukla, desiring to prove that a president should have minimum facilities and be subjected to work maximum for the people's good. If someone becomes the President of India, he expects that person to live in one house, unlike the three that the country's current president has.
Ashok Kumar Dhingra has worked with a number of organizations that speak about the welfare of the Army and the armed forces, hence he feels himself the appropriate candidate for the position of the President of India.
A former professor of Delhi University, Daya Shankar Agarwal is also one of the 56 people who have filed their nominations for the presidential elections slated to be held on July 18.
Being a person who works to help the victims of accidents, Suraj Prakash feels that he has all the qualities to don the highest constitutional position of India.
Notably, there are just two more days for the candidates to file their nominations for the next President of India, as the process will get over on June 29. In the last Presidential polls, as many as 106 candidates had filed their candidature in 2017.
To file the nomination for the Presidential polls, the candidate needs to have a certified copy of the electoral roll with his/her name on it.
Later, they would have to come up with a list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders while also paying an application fee of Rs 15,000 while filing the nomination. If the nomination goes unsuccessful, the amount can be returned to the candidate after the election is concluded.
NDA's Droupadi Murmu had filed her candidature on Friday (June 24), while the opposition's Yashwant Sinha filed the same on Monday (that is June 27).
The election for the next President of India will take place on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on 24 July.
