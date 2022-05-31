Rajasthan: Congress, BJP candidates to file nominations for RS polls today

-
ALSO READ
Congress names Ripun Bora, Jeby Mather as RS candidates from Assam, Kerala
Congress announces 23 more candidates for Punjab Assembly elections
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
BJP core committee discusses candidates for Uttarakhand, Goa polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress releases list of 27 candidates
-
The candidates of the ruling Congress in Rajasthan and opposition BJP will file their nominations on Tuesday for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 10.
Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations for the biennial polls, which will be held on four seats in the state.
Congress has given tickets to senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala while BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate.
Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1, while nominations can be withdrawn till June 3 and if necessary, the voting will be held on June 10.
All the three candidates of the Congress party reached Jaipur from Delhi on Monday, the party said. They were received by Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, party leader Pushpendra Bharadwaj and others.
The Congress leaders later made a courtesy visit to Speaker of the Assembly CP Joshi at his residence here. In the evening, they also met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.
Meanwhile, in separate meetings of the MLAs of the Congress and the MLAs of the BJP, the nominations were discussed on Monday.
In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independent 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party three, CPI (M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU