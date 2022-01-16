2 nominations filed so far for first phase of UP assembly elections

-
Two nomination papers have been filed so far for the first phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.
One aspiring candidate filed nomination from the Sahibabad assembly constituency in Ghaziabad district on Saturday, while Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan submitted his papers on the first day of the nomination on Friday.
According to the Election Commission, in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts will go to polls on February 10.
The last date of filing nominations is January 21. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 24, while January 27 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.
Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
The districts which are going to polls in this phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.
In all, 2,27,83,739 voters -- 1,23,31,251 male voters, 1,04,51,053 female voters and 1,435 third gender voters -- will exercise their voting rights in the first phase at 25,849 polling booths located in 10,766 polling centres.
