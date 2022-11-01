JUST IN
Assembly Elections 2022: Promise to make Himachal drug free, says Amit Shah
Prez approves appointment of AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand as Delhi minister

AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand will soon assume charge as a minister in the Delhi Cabinet, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting the city government's recommendation in this regard

Topics
Delhi government | Aam Aadmi Party | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand will soon assume charge as a minister in the Delhi Cabinet, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting the city government's recommendation in this regard.

The appointment was announced in a gazette notification issued on Tuesday.

"The President is pleased to appoint, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Shri Raaj Kumar Anand as a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date he is sworn in," the gazette notification said.

Days after Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from the Cabinet on October 9 following a row over his presence at a religious conversion event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he had recommended the name of Anand, the Patel Nagar MLA, to the lieutenant governor for including him in his ministry.

Gautam was the minister for departments of social welfare, SC and ST, registrar of co-operative societies and gurudwara elections.

Like Gautam, Anand is also from the Jatav community.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 23:22 IST

