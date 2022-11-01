JUST IN
Himachal CM ridicules Congress' 300 units of free electricity promise

On October 30 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state

Jairam Thakur, Himachal CM
Senior BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur has ridiculed the Congress promise of providing 300 units of free electricity ahead of the upcoming state polls. Thakur stated that BJP is not charging any penny till 125 units of electricity, then what we will do with their 300-unit free electricity card? Referring to the congress promise he further asked if the congress government is providing free electricity in the two states they are governing in the country.

On October 30 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. "BJP will definitely form the government in the state after the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections," CM Thakur said while attending 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' in Churah.

The Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan has started in the state today. Under this, all senior BJP leaders, union ministers, and the ministers of the state will conduct public rallies in each constituency.

"We are doing these rallies to boost the election campaign and the decision has been taken to ensure the victory of the BJP," state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Friday underscoring that chief ministers of neighboring states-- Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami will also join the campaign.

The elections in the state are slated to be held on November 12 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

To hit the battleground of poll-bound Himachal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a total of six rallies in two days - on November 1 and 2.

On November 1, Shah will hold three rallies in Chamba, Mandi, and Shimla, and the next day, the rallies will take place in Hamirpur, Kangra, and Solan.

The state with 68 Assembly constituencies goes to polls on November 12 in a single-phase election. 15 constituencies fall in Kangra, 10 in Mandi and five in Chamba.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:29 IST

