Priyanka Gandhi meets Mayawati, extend condolences her mother's demise

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati at her residence.
She visited the BSP supremo to pay her condolences to her mother who passed away on Saturday.
She has come to offer condolences to the BSP chief's mother who passed away yesterday.
Priyanka reached Mayawati's residence at 3 Tyagaraj Marg, Delhi.
Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.
Mayawati's mother Ramrati was 92 years old. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment, as per a press statement from the BSP.
