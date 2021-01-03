BJP systematically spreading rumours that JDS will join NDA: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and leader on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is systematically spreading rumours that JDS will join the Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"The is convinced by the outcome of the Gram Panchayat elections that all attempts to finish the JDS have failed. This is why has been systematically spreading rumours that JDS will join NDA. All of this is absolutely false," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Kumaraswamy further said that he has a better rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi than the state leaders.

"Remember, I have a better rapport with the Prime Minister than the state BJP leaders. There is also a respect for Chief Minister Yediyurappa as he is an elder. If the BJP tries to misbehave, it will jeopardize relations, respect and hopes. BJP should keep itself away from issues of JDS," he further tweeted.

Kumaraswamy further said that BJP is working to poison the minds of the JDS activists and the people who support the JDS.

"BJP is spreading the rumour that JDS is joining the NDA, claiming that Kumaraswamy is being made the Union Minister. With this kind of lure, the BJP is working to poison the minds of the JDS activists and the people who support the JDS. Let the BJP know that this is unethical politics," he said in another tweet.

"In 1997, when Deve Gowda stepped down as prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said he would support him and the Janata Dal. We rejected the post of Prime Minister in the past and the authority of the Centre," he added.

Kumaraswamy further said that JDS does not need BJP's friendship and its focus is on the development of the state.

"At present, there is no need for an alliance. We also do not need BJP's friendship. What we need is the development of the state. Despite the adversity, there is enthusiasm and spirit among the activists. Everyone knows the result of the election. What is before us is only the party organisation," he tweeted.

Elections to 91,339 seats in 5,728 gram panchayats in Karnataka were held on December 22 and 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)