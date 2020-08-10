'Severe unemployment' in UP, govt must clarify: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Vadra on Monday alleged that there is "severe unemployment" in and asked the Yogi Adityanath government to state how MoUs signed during investors' summit every year fructify and generate jobs.

"Every year, at investors' summit, MoUs are signed. This is done by putting in crores in such summits to become a paper tiger," said in a tweet in Hindi.

There is "severe unemployment" in and due to financial constraints people are committing suicide, she alleged.

"(Uttar Pradesh) Government should state how many MoUs actually fructify? How many youth got employment?" the Congress general secretary asked.

Her remarks came a day after the Congress youth wing launched a campaign on Sunday to "raise the voice" against unemployment.

