'Severe unemployment' in UP, govt must clarify: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that there is "severe unemployment" in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to state how MoUs signed during investors' summit every year fructify

Uttar Pradesh | Priyanka Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that there is "severe unemployment" in Uttar Pradesh and asked the Yogi Adityanath government to state how MoUs signed during investors' summit every year fructify and generate jobs.

"Every year, at investors' summit, MoUs are signed. This is done by putting in crores in such summits to become a paper tiger," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

There is "severe unemployment" in Uttar Pradesh and due to financial constraints people are committing suicide, she alleged.

"(Uttar Pradesh) Government should state how many MoUs actually fructify? How many youth got employment?" the Congress general secretary asked.

Her remarks came a day after the Congress youth wing launched a campaign on Sunday to "raise the voice" against unemployment.

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 19:55 IST

