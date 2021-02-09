Priyanka to attend 'kisan panchayat' in Saharanpur tomorrow: UP Congress

-
Amid the agitation against the Centre's agri laws, the Congress will on Wednesday launch its outreach campaign in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attending a 'kisan panchayat' in Saharanpur.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be participating in the kisan panchayat at Chilkhana under the party's 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' campaign that will be started in 27 districts of the state, media convenor of UP Congress Lalan Kumar said.
He said that several prominent party leaders will be participating in the 10-day programme.
The campaign is starting in 27 districts including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Budaun, Bareilly, Rampur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheir, Sitapur and Hardoi, Lalan said.
The Congress has been vociferously supporting the farmers' agitating against the new agri laws and is hoping to make inroads in the state where assembly elections are due next year.
