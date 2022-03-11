JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Rajasthan Assembly passes demand for grants for Excise Department
Business Standard

Pushkar Singh Dhami resigns as Uttarakhand CM along with his cabinet

A day after BJP recorded a big victory in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday handed his resignation and that of his cabinet to Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

Topics
Uttarakhand | BJP | Uttarakhand Assembly elections

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Pushkar Singh Dhami | File photo

A day after BJP recorded a big victory in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday handed his resignation and that of his cabinet to Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

"As we have got a new mandate and our tenure is complete we have tendered our resignation to the Governor. I have been asked to continue until the new government is sworn in," Dhami told reporters after coming out of Raj Bhawan.

Dhami's cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi and Swami Yatiswaranand were also with him.

Though the BJP registered a big win in Uttarakhand, getting 47 out of a total of seventy assembly seats in the state, Dhami on whose name the party had contested the polls lost from Khatima - a seat which he had won past two consecutive assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, March 11 2022. 15:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU