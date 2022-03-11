Pushkar Singh Dhami resigns as Uttarakhand CM along with his cabinet

A day after recorded a big victory in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday handed his resignation and that of his cabinet to Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

"As we have got a new mandate and our tenure is complete we have tendered our resignation to the Governor. I have been asked to continue until the new government is sworn in," Dhami told reporters after coming out of Raj Bhawan.

Dhami's cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi and Swami Yatiswaranand were also with him.

Though the registered a big win in Uttarakhand, getting 47 out of a total of seventy assembly seats in the state, Dhami on whose name the party had contested the polls lost from Khatima - a seat which he had won past two consecutive assembly polls.

