Apni Party aims to bring new political discourse in J&K: Ghulam Hassan Mir

-
ALSO READ
Miffed with Cong for disrespecting Ghulam Nabi Azad, nephew joins BJP
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Can't see Congress securing 300 seats in 2024 elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
-
Apni Party senior vice-president Ghulam Hassan Mir on Tuesday said his party aims to bring a new political discourse in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir to guide the people to peace, prosperity and development.
Mir, a former minister, was speaking to reporters here on the second foundation day of the party.
"It was on this day that conscious politicians (from different parties) came together under the leadership of Altaf Bukhari and laid the foundation of this party to show a bright light to the people who were reeling in darkness and facing a situation of despondency," he said, referring to the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into two union territories.
"We want our youth to come out of the situation of hopelessness and write a bright future for themselves," Mir said, adding that as the world was observing the International Women's Day, his party seeks educational, economical, political and social empowerment of women.
The Apni Party reiterates its demand to provide reservation to women in the Assembly and Parliament, he said.
On allegations that the Apni party is the 'B-team' of the BJP, Mir said his party has its own stand and viewpoint. "We have denounced the BJP for what it has done to Jammu and Kashmir. We believe it (abrogation of special status) was totally wrong and akin to playing with the sentiments of the people."
Mir said the Apni party will continue to condemn it and "when we will get the public support, we will put a new system in place".
On whether his party was open to an alliance with the BJP or any other party ahead of the Assembly elections, he said all traditional political parties have pushed Jammu and Kashmir to the verge of destruction.
"We are here with new and right politics, a new approach and our aim is to bring new political discourse in Jammu and Kashmir," Mir added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU