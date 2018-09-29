Rafale deal: Congress 'restless' as it couldn't make money, says Sitharaman

Attacking the for its offensive against the on the Rafale deal, Defence Minister on Saturday said that the party was "restless" because it could not make money.

She accused the previous government of negotiating with "brokers" and not buying important equipment required for the defence forces.

"... and with brokers and dalal they were still buying time, not buying important equipment. But we are buying now and that's where I think the is being restless. Restless because they couldn't make money. ...(they) couldn't perform, left the Air Force where it was," she told reporters.

The minister was replying to the Congress attack on the government that has been accused of being involved in a scam in the purchase of Rafale jet fighters from France.

She said the Congress was desperate and its desperation showed.

"That this government could run without any allegation of corruption. For them, it's just not going down the throat. They are just not able to digest the fact. Search for corruption. You can't find, so throw an allegation and let them keep giving explanations. I'm finished with it, I'll go to the next allegation. That is their approach," she said about the Congress offensive.