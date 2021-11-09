Rafale deal row: BJP slams Rahul, terms Congress 'I need commission' party

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on Rafale deal, day after demanding JPC probe
Congress demands JPC probe into Rafale deal, says France has ordered probe
Centre should take cognisance of alleged corruption in Rafale deal: BSP
CPI(M) demands JPC probe into role of govt, PM Modi in Rafale deal
Opposition parties renew demand for a probe into Rafale jet deal
-
Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed Congress for corruption in the Rafale deal between 2007 to 2012 and termed the party as "'I need commission".
Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters, Patra said, "We all saw the way the opposition parties, especially the Congress party, tried to create a false atmosphere regarding Rafale before the 2019 elections. They felt that this would give him some political advantage."
"Today, we are going to put some important documents in front of you, so that it gives a clear picture on whose era the corruption happened. A French media organization some time ago revealed that there was corruption in Rafale. This whole matter happened between 2007 to 2012," he added.
Slamming the Congress party, Patra said, "Indian National Congress, in my opinion, should be renamed 'I need commission'."
"We had seen kind of canards spread by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress before 2019 elections. Congress had done press conferences against PM Narendra Modi and BJP about allegations of corruption. Rafale was a story of commission. The article published in France media talks about Dassault aviation and 7.5 million euros, 65 crores rupees commission was paid by it. A middle man was paid this amount. Atleast, 7.5 million euros were paid, as per the article. This article states that a maximum of 11 million euros was paid as commission to SM Gupta. His name surfaced in the AugustaWestland case. This is not just a coincidence. There is a conspiracy. Rest, I believe is a matter of investigation," he said.
Patra further said that Rahul Gandhi is perhaps in Italy currently and should reply from there on how this corruption was done during the UPA tenure.
"The Indian Air force required these aircraft and this deal was kept pending for 10 years. There was no conclusion of negotiations," he said.
"The article mentioned three words like corruption, influence peddling and favouritism. Congress is double-faced," BJP spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU