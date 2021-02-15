Rahul Gandhi likely to visit poll-bound Puducherry on February 17

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry CM observes fast condemning police action against Rahul in UP
Lockdown not an attack on coronavirus, but on poor: Rahul Gandhi
Puducherry CM observes fast condemning police action against Rahul in UP
BJP wary of on-ground protests by Rahul-Priyanka duo: Rajiv Shukla
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt for 'filling pockets of its special friends'
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the poll-bound Puducherry on February 17, said sources on Sunday.
The former Congress president is likely to address public meetings while kick-starting the party's campaign for the Union Territory, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the next few months. Currently, Congress is heading the government in Puducherry under Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.
Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora has said that the election will be held at the same time in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, the dates of the polls are yet to be announced.
Recently, Rahul Gandhi visited Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu where polls are likely to be held in April-May.
During his visit in these stats, Gandhi targetted the central government on many issues including farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for over two months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU