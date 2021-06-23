Rahul Gandhi may appear before Gujarat court in defamation case on June 24

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi warns 'those who run rough shod' over Tamil culture
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress protest in support of agitating farmers
India is no longer a democratic country, says Rahul Gandhi
Why does PM never say 'CPI(M) Mukt Bharat', asks Rahul Gandhi
Covid attacks the poorest, disadvantaged the hardest, says Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear before a magistrate's court here in Gujarat on Thursday to record his final statement in a criminal defamation suit filed by a Gujarat MLA over the former's remark on the "Modi surname".
A week back, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat A N Dave had directed Rahul Gandhi to remain present on June 24 to record his final statement in a defamation case filed by BJP MLA from Surat, Purnesh Modi, advocate Feroz Khan Pathan, a legal cell member of the Surat Congress, said on Wednesday.
Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi in April 2019 under IPC sections 499 and 500 that deal with defamation.
In his complaint, the MLA from Surat-West seat had alleged that Rahul Gandhi had defamed the entire Modi community by saying "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" while addressing a poll rally in 2019.
In an election rally held at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly asked, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as the common surname. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"
He was the Congress president when he had made this remark.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the court in October 2019 and had pleaded not guilty for his comment.
"Rahulji is expected to attend the court proceedings on Thursday in a false defamation suit filed against him. He will arrive at 10 am and leave at 12.30 pm. He is coming only to attend the court proceedings," Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda told reporters.
Chavda said Gandhi will only be attending the court proceedings and no other engagements or political meetings have been planned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU