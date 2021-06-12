Sachin Pilot in Delhi till weekend, tight-lipped on political move

-
Amid political slugfest, Congress leader Sachin Pilot reached here on Friday and plans to stay till Sunday. Sources said while there are no plans to meet Rahul Gandhi, a meeting is expected with Rajasthan In-charge Ajay Maken and General Secretary, Organisation KC Venugopal.
Pilot's Delhi tour comes in backdrop of his loyalist MLAs making comments in the internal issues of the party including a MLA sending his resignation to the speaker.
Ajay Maken on Friday had said, "Vacant positions in the cabinet, boards and commissions would be filled soon and we are in talks with all."
He said that all other pending issues will also be taken up.
When asked if senior party leader Sachin Pilot is angry, the former Union Minister said, "I am speaking to Pilotji on a regular basis. If he would have been angry, he would not be speaking to me."
After Jitin Prasada switched to the BJP on Wednesday, Pilot raked up the issue of non-resolution of commitments made to him.
"It has now been 10 months. I was given to understand that there would be swift action by the committee, but now half of the term is done, and those issues haven't been resolved. It is unfortunate that so many of the party workers who worked and gave their all for getting us the mandate are not being heard," Pilot said.
On Thursday, six MLAs met Pilot at his residence. All the six were part of the 18 MLAs who had rebelled against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and had camped in a hotel in Gurugram.
