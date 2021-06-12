Congress' central leadership must address issues raised by Pilot: PR Meena

-
A day after a group of Congress MLAs met former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, party legislator PR Meena on Friday said the party's central leadership should address the issues raised by Pilot, adding that a panel formed to sort out differences between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Pilot faction is yet to come up with a solution.
Speaking to reporters here, the Congress MLA said, "The party's central leadership should address the issues raised by Pilot. Despite of Pilot bringing the issues to the fore, they remain unaddressed by the party. A Congress panel formed to sort out differences between Gehlot and the Pilot faction is yet to come up with a solution."
Meena demanded an expansion of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet and political appointments.
"I demand that the Cabinet should be expanded and political appointments should be made," he said.
Meena's remarks came a day after Congress leader Jitin Prasada, once considered close aide to Rahul Gandhi, switched to the BJP on Wednesday and speculations are rife about more leaders following in his suit.
Prasada's departure is a fresh blow to the Congress after another heavyweight leader Jyotiraditya Scindia left to join BJP in March 2020.
However, Congress leader and Rajsthan Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas at a press conference today said that everything is fine with the state unit and whatever differences are there will be sorted out within the party.
"Pilot saab (Sachin Pilot) has not said anything about any demands. Media is unecessarily speculating, everything is fine in the party."
In July last year, Pilot had rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Pilotfinally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family intervened and reportedly assured him that his grievances would be addressed.
