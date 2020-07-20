Rahul Gandhi politicising defence matters, weak on facts: J P Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President on Monday accused Congress leader of politicising defence and foreign policy matters adding that for years one dynasty has been trying to destroy Prime Minister

Taking to Twitter, Nadda wrote, "We saw yet another (failed) edition of 'Project RG Relaunch' today. Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty's desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India."

"Since the 1950's, China has made strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends. Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing a lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU Signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more," he added.

In this thread of tweets, Nadda further added that prefers briefings from Chinese instead of believing India's Armed Forces.





"In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, Rahul Gandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India's armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in Congress also disapprove of one dynasty's shenanigans!" wrote Nadda.

"For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM Sadly for them, PM Modi's connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party," he added.

Nadda's statements came soon after Rahul Gandhi reiterated that China has still occupied India's territory and attacked Prime Minister saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India's biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of 'Chhapan Inch'.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video message and wrote, "PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness.