Rahul Gandhi should ask who killed Sohrabuddin case investigation: Jaitley

Taking head on over the Sohrabuddin case, Finance Minister said the appropriate question for party president to ask would be, who killed the investigation in this case.

The Special Judge, Mumbai, who deals with cases had acquitted all accused in Sohrabuddin case, the minister said, adding "more relevant than the Order of the Acquittal is the observation of the Judge that in the investigation, from the very beginning, Investigating Agency did not investigate the case professionally in order to find out the truth but to divert it towards certain political persons."



Responding to the comment of Gandhi on the day of the judgement that 'nobody killed Sohrabuddin', Jaitley said, "It would have been more appropriate if he had asked the right question, namely who killed investigation, he would have got the right answer."





Jaitley in his Facebook post titled: 'Who killed the Sohrabuddin Investigation' said that those who have recently shown a belated concern for institutional independence, "should seriously introspect as to what they did to the when they were in power."



The Minister further said that as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he had written a letter to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on September 27, 2013, detailing the politicisation of the investigation in the Sohrabuddin, Tulsi Prajapati, Ishrat Jahan, Rajinder Rathore and the Haren Pandya cases.

"Every word of what I have said in the letter, over the next five years, have proven to be true. This is an irrefutable evidence of what the did to our investigative agencies," Jaitley said.



The Court while passing its judgement also said that the CBI probed the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati with a 'pre-conceived and premeditated' theory to implicate political leaders.