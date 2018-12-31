Gandhis didn't interfere in any defence deal; BJP lying: AK Antony

Former and senior AK said and never interfered in any defence deals and accused the of "manufacturing" lies.

"Government, misusing agencies to manufacture lies. and never interfered in defence deal," Antony told reporters.

His comments came after the and the engaged in a slugfest on Sunday.

While the opposition party alleged and his government were AgustaWestland's protectors and promoters, the saffron party accused it of defending Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the deal, and asked why it was scared of a probe into the case.