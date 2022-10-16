JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi to cast vote for Congress President's election in Karnataka

Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, will cast his vote for the party's Presidential election at the Yatra's campsite in Sanganakallu

Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Ballari (KTK) 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, will cast his vote for the party's Presidential election at the Yatra's campsite in Sanganakallu here.

Polls to the party's highest post is scheduled for October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19.

"There've been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge in this polls for the post of AICC President.

The 17th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka today began at Sanganakallu here this morning and will end at Bennikallu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 19:01 IST

