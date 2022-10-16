Rahul Gandhi to cast vote for Congress President's election in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Congress poll: Rahul to vote at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka
Congress will launch 'Assam Jodo Yatra' on November 1: Jairam Ramesh
Congress' Jairam Ramesh slams BJP after Vijayvargiya's Agniveer remark
Jairam Ramesh seeks Nehru-Gandhi family's prominence in Congress Prez poll
Cong appoints Jairam Ramesh as its new media in-charge, Surjewala relieved
-
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, will cast his vote for the party's Presidential election at the Yatra's campsite in Sanganakallu here.
Polls to the party's highest post is scheduled for October 17, and the result will be declared on October 19.
"There've been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates," Ramesh said in a tweet.
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is pitted against veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge in this polls for the post of AICC President.
The 17th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka today began at Sanganakallu here this morning and will end at Bennikallu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 19:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU