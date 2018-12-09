Rahul hits back at Modi, posts video of PM's references to Gandhis

Congress chief on Sunday hit back at Narendra for comparing him to a stuck gramophone, posting a video of the prime minister in which he is seen and heard making repeated references to members of the Gandhi family in a medley of his speeches.

In a video interaction with leaders in October, had mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying he keeps repeating things like a stuck but people would not accept his "childish" claims and "lies" against the government as they make "fun" of such remarks.

Posting the video of a medley of Modi's speeches with repeated references to the Gandhis, the Congress president tweeted: "This entertaining video has been presented by Mr. 36! I hope you enjoy seeing it! Please share it with your family and friends so that they can enjoy it too."





The video starts with Modi's interaction with workers; he says: "There used to be records earlier. At times, it would get stuck and play same words again and again. There are some people like it. One thing occupies their mind and they keep repeating it."



After that, in the video posted, a medley of Modi's addresses follow with only repeated references to members of Gandhi family. The prime minister is shown referring to Jawaharlal Nehru, India Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and at various places.